Pop-up COVID vaccine sites to open next week in Ohio

Two pop-up coronavirus vaccination sites in Cincinnati and Columbus will open next Thursday, a day after Ohio’s first long-term mass vaccination site opens in Cleveland.
The pop-up sites wills be at the Cintas Center, 1624 Herald Ave., in Cincinnati and St. John Arena, 410 Wood Hayes Drive, in Columbus.
The Cincinnati site will offer first doses of the vaccine on March 18-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the second dose clinics scheduled for April 8-10.
Kroger will operate the site in cooperation with Cincinnati Public Health, Hamilton County Public Health and the Health Collaborative.
The site will receive 10,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Another 2,5000 doses will be available in Kroger stores in high-risk Cincinnati-area communities.
The Kroger clinic locations will be announced at a later date.
The Columbus location will administer first doses March 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second doses will be available from April 8-11.
The site has the capacity to administer 12,500 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It will also be operated by Kroger in partnership with Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health.
Free parking will be available in a parking lot north of St. John Arena off Lane Avenue.
Details about registration for both the Columbus and Cincinnati sites will be announced in the coming days.
The state is offering more than a dozen additional mass vaccination sites, including one at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth Street.
The opening date has not been announced at this time, but appointments will be available on the state’s central scheduling tool at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Additional regional mass vaccination sites will be in Wilmington, Chillicothe, Lima, Ada, Maumee, Athens, Marietta, Zanesville, Steubenville, Akron, Mansfield and Youngstown.
For more information about the clinics visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.