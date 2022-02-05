Popular Oregon District restaurant set to reopen after COVID-19 closure

Corner Kitchen is expected to reopen its doors on Feb. 18 at 613 E. 5th St.
The business initially closed in June 2020 due to the pandemic.
The restaurant will have special preview dinners on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14.
The Corner Kitchen restaurant has a newly renovated space, where options like seafood and steak will be available to customers, the Corner Kitchen Facebook post said.
Dinner service will be served on Wednesdays through Sundays, the page said. A late night bar menu will also be offered to guests on Friday and Saturday evenings.
More information about weekend brunches will be available later this month, the page said.
