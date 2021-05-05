Popular Riverside festival canceled for second year

The St. Helen Spring festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.
“It is with deep regrets that we announce that we will not have the St Helen Festival again this year,” the festival wrote on its Facebook page. “It has become abundantly clear that due to the size of our festival and the number of people it attracts, there is no viable solution to ensure health and safety of our community, patrons, and volunteers.”
The St Helen Spring Festival is the parish’s annual fundraising event held each year in early June. The festival is usually three days.
The festival said they will be finalizing plans for drive-through pickup dinners, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Raffle ticket sales are in full swing and will be conducted similar to last year, according to the festival.
Tickets can be purchased on the website: https://sthelenraffle2021.raffle.church/
“We thank you for your understanding, patience and support,” the festival said. “We look forward to next year.”