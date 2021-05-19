Public Health announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will have five coronavirus vaccine clinics, including two mobile clinics, in the next two weeks.
The clinics are scheduled for the following days:
- Thursday, May 20, 1-5 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- Friday, May 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
- Monday, May 24, 2-6 p.m.: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville
- Friday, May 28, 9-11 a.m.: Ohio Operating Engineers Apprenticeship and Training Fund, 4250 Soldiers Home Road, Miamisburg (mobile clinic)
- Thursday, June 3, 4:30-7 p.m.: South YMCA, 4545 Marshall Road, Kettering (mobile clinic)
Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. However, if patients want to make an appointment they can sign up at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/location-select.