Public Health offering $100 gift cards for vaccinations

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is offering a $100 gift card incentive for unvaccinated people to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the agency announced today.
The vaccinations will take place at five locations while supplies last, according to a release from the agency.
“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”
As of Sept. 7, 50.49% of the Montgomery County population has received at least one dose, with 52.45% statewide having done so.
Public Health has 1,000 gift cards available through a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Health, with more scheduled to be made available in the coming weeks.
Public Health’s vaccination clinic sites are based on areas experiencing lower vaccination rates and other data to ensure access to vulnerable populations, the release said.
Those who are attending are asked to take an ID to allow Public Health staff to verify in its system which dose you are receiving.
Gift cards only will be available to those receiving their first dose at these locations and times:
Tuesdays, 2 - 6 p.m., Starting Sept. 14, Dayton Metro Library - Huber Heights, 6160 Chambersburg Rd.
Wednesdays, 8 a.m. - Noon, Starting Sept. 15, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.
Thursdays, Noon - 4 p.m., Starting Sept. 16, Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd.
Fridays, 8 a.m. - Noon, Starting Sept. 17, Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Starting Sept. 18, SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg