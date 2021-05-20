Public Health shares tips to beat spring heat

As summer-like temperatures move into the Dayton region, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is reminding people to monitor their health when outside during hot weather.
After a cool and mild start to May, high temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
Though Public Health encourages people to be active and enjoy the outdoors, they also want people to be mindful of heat-related illnesses. The elderly are the most vulnerable to unusually hot temperatures, as well as people who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless and those with a chronic medical condition.
Public Health offers the following tips to stay healthy during hot weather:
Stay cool
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Don’t rely on fans as primary cooling devices. Use air conditioning when available.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when it’s the hottest, and avoid direct sunlight.
- Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers and baths to lower your body temperature.
- Adjust blinds, shades and awnings to stay out of the sun.
- Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Do not leave children or pets unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels quickly.
Stay hydrated
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Drink two to four cups of water every hours while working or exercising outside.
- Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
- Make sure friends, family and neighbors are drinking enough water.
Stay informed
- Check local news for extreme heat warnings and safety information.
- Visit www.phdmc.org for more information and tips on preventing heat-related illnesses.
- Keep friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.
Public Health also released the following symptoms of heat-related illnesses and the appropriate response:
Heat exhaustion
Symptoms
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Skin cold, pale and clammy
- Weak pulse
- Fainting and vomiting
What you should do
- Move to a cooler location
- Lie down and loosen clothing
- Apply cool, wet cloths to as much as your body as possible
- Sip water
- If you have vomited and it continues, see immediate medical attention
Heat stroke
Symptoms
- Body temperature of more than 103 degrees
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible unconsciousness
What you should do
- Call 911 immediately
- Move the person to a cooler environment
- Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath
- Do not give fluids