Public Health to open COVID vaccination registration for ages 75+ today

Montgomery County residents 75 and older are eligible to register for the Wednesday vaccine clinic at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. at 8:30 a.m. Friday. However, due to limited supply, registration is limited to the first 1,000 participants, the health department stated in a release.

To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Registration for future clinics is not available. Public Health is reserving 400 appointments by phone and 600 via Public Health’s website.