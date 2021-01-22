Public Health to open COVID vaccination registration for ages 75+ today

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is opening registration this morning for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Montgomery County residents 75 and older are eligible to register for the Wednesday vaccine clinic at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. at 8:30 a.m. Friday. However, due to limited supply, registration is limited to the first 1,000 participants, the health department stated in a release.
To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Registration for future clinics is not available. Public Health is reserving 400 appointments by phone and 600 via Public Health’s website.
What you need to know:
Participants must show proof of age and Montgomery County residency, examples include driver’s license or photo ID, physician statement (including shot records), census records, U.S. Passport, etc...
Participants can be accompanied by someone younger than 75, but those individuals will not be able to receive a vaccine during this clinic.
Participants will be seated and socially distanced during the vaccination and recovery period
Public Health staff will be available to direct participants to the clinic area.
Vaccination will be provided free of charge.
Parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.
For updates about future vaccination clinics, visit www.phdmc.org