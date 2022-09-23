dayton logo
X

Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Band returns for all-ages benefit.

It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.

Yux and Kouse discussed the show, which also features the Rough Customers from Lexington, Ky. and Dayton’s own SKRT.

Kouse: “Not in a million years would we have thought we’d experience a global pandemic and everything would come to a crashing halt for as long as it did. We didn’t have any other shows scheduled at that time because we had plans to write and get some studio time in. However, none of that has been able to take place as of yet. The (February 2020) show went well but we learned to always play every show like it could be our last and leave nothing on the table.”

Yux: “We knew from the start we wanted our first show back to be a benefit for a local organization. Have A Gay Day was already special to us but after the community lost Ada, we felt even more of a sense of urgency to help. These past few years really put things into perspective and we’re fortunate enough people still want to see us play after all this time. We’re honored to be able to use our platform to give back to such a wonderful nonprofit.”

ExploreSquare-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

Kouse: “I can’t even put into words how (rehearsing again) felt. It was not only the first time playing together again but also the first time just seeing each other so there was an array of emotions. Since then, we’ve practiced as much as our schedules have allowed between Paige’s solo tours and our busy schedules. It feels really good to be back.”

Yux: “We’ve been laying low, just waiting for a time that felt right. Paige has a pretty intense schedule with her solo tours and we were waiting to make sure we had ample time to rehearse and really bring our A-game.”

ExploreBest of Dayton: 15 tightest races with one week left to vote

Kouse: “This show is going to be full of energy, playing songs from all of our albums and sprinkling in our known comedy and banter between the three of us. We still plan to write some new material and get into the studio. However, we’d also like to continue to book and play shows after this one.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Jasper The Colossal, the Rough Customers and SKRT

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project

More info: haveagayday.org

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton: Who should win Best Wings? Here are the finalists
2
Residents give city of Kettering parks very high marks
3
Explainer: Fall begins this evening, but didn’t fall already start?
4
Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists
5
Best of Dayton: Who has the best coffee shop? Here are the finalists

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top