Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern

Yux and Kouse discussed the show, which also features the Rough Customers from Lexington, Ky. and Dayton’s own SKRT.

Kouse: “Not in a million years would we have thought we’d experience a global pandemic and everything would come to a crashing halt for as long as it did. We didn’t have any other shows scheduled at that time because we had plans to write and get some studio time in. However, none of that has been able to take place as of yet. The (February 2020) show went well but we learned to always play every show like it could be our last and leave nothing on the table.”