Rain bringing ‘fresh look’ to Schuster in trip down Abbey Road

“Let It Be” (1970) was the final album released by the Beatles but it was actually recorded before “Abbey Road” (1969), which was recorded and released while the “Let It Be” documentary was being completed.

“It really is such an amazing farewell from a band who impacted the world so much in such a short period of time,” Curatolo said. “It’s funny, they were actually going to call the album, ‘Everest,’ which makes so much sense because they used everything they’d learned together.

“They took all that innovative technology, all the songwriting skills they had acquired and matured into, and they put it all together,” Curatolo continued. “As a band, they kind of knew it was drawing to an end. The album plays out with such emotion and it’s so well-articulated so it’s such a pleasure to play it.”

That combination of talent and skill is the reason, the songs of the Beatles continue to connect with music fans young and old 51 years after the band’s demise.

“It’s great to see their music hasn’t lost its potency,” Curatolo said. “It’s really impressive. There are always new people coming up to discover it as well. I’m 32 and I’m seeing, not just my generation but the younger generation has really taken a liking to the Beatles with this newfound love for vinyl records and collecting and listening to it via analog.

“The Beatles has really made an impact on that generation’s counterculture as well,” Curatolo added. “That just proves how timeless this music is.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions Series presents Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in “The Best of ‘Abbey Road’ Performed Live”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27

Cost: $23-$59

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Artist info: raintribute.com