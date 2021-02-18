Ready for more snow? 1-3 inches expected through Thursday night

The winter weather advisory has been expanded this afternoon, but the expectations remains the same. Light snow starting this evening will accumulate overnight, leading to hazardous conditions for Thursday. Plan some extra time for your morning commutes. #ohwx #inwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/fN1cXIUxa8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 17, 2021

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 24 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 1 degree.

Bundle up and protect exposed skin from frostbite, which is the most common cold-related injury that most often affects fingers and toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite, and skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.

Partly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 23 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.

Temperatures finally climb above freezing Sunday, with a high near 36 degrees. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees. Snow is likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

After a snowy start to Monday, it will be mostly cloudy but warmer with a high near 37 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday night, with overnight low temperatures only dipping to around 30 degrees.