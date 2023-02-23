RECALL: Fall-theme candles from Walmart could break glass jar, start fires

The candle company said that it has received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the side and cracking the glass. In one report, the candle breaking caused a fire, but otherwise they resulted in one minor cut and multiple reports the broken candle damaged nearby items.

Consumers are asked not to use the candles, but contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle for a full refund by calling 1-800-680-2474 or by visiting the candle recall website. On the site, the company said not throw away the candle before receiving the refund.