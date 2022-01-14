Recall: Giant Bicycle handlebar can become loose

Giant Bicycle is recalling some of its bikes because the adjustable handlebar stem can become loose, posing fall and injury hazards.
The recall was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after Giant Bicycle received 86 reports of the handlebar becoming loose, including three reports of riders falling off the bike.
The recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles, which were sold in metallic black, ark silver, dark red/burgundy, grayish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model. Recalled models have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bikes and to contact Giant Bicycle to schedule an inspection and free repair at authorized retailers.
The bikes were sold for between $590 and $690 from October 2020 through October 2021.