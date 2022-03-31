RECALL: Some Skippy peanut butter may contain steel fragments

More than 9,300 cases of certain Skippy peanut butter is under recall because it may contain fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall on Thursday afternoon.
Products subject to recall include:
- 40 ounce jar of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter with best if used by dates of May 4, 2023, and May 5, 2023
- 2 40-ounce jars of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter with best if used by date of May 5, 2023 (sold at clubs)
- 16.3-ounce jar of Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter with best if used by dates of May 6, 2023, and May 7, 2023
- 14-ounce jar of Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein with best if used by date of May 10, 2023
There have been no consumer complaints reported so far, and retailers have been notified, the FDA stated.
No other sizes, varieties or packaging configurations of Skippy peanut butter is included in this recall.
Consumers should not eat the peanut butter under recall and should return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or refund, visit www.peanutbutter.com or contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.
In Other News
About the Author