Recall: Some Cattleman’s Cut smoked sausages do not list soy on label

Oberto Snacks Inc. is recalling more than 300 pounds of Cattleman’s Cut old fashioned smoked sausage because it contains soy, which is not listed on the label.
The recall was announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for the smoked sausages produced March 21.
The following product is subject to recall:
- 3 ounce. flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a “BEST BY 21MAR2021 22” date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.
The products have the establishment number “EST. 2862B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered Aug. 21 after the Kent, Washington-based company was informed by its distributor that a product from Oberto Snacks Inc. displayed the incorrect nutrition and ingredients label, which did not list soy as an ingredient.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Larson, Oberto Snacks Inc., senior sales support manager, at (253) 437-6330.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers also can browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.