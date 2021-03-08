Recall: This chair might not have your back

Home Depot is recalling dining chair sets because the back can detach from the base, creating a fall injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair Sets were sold in sets of two chairs and came in black, natural wood, red and white.
Only chairs without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions.
Home Depot has received 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching but no injuries have been reported.
The chair sets were sold online at www.homedepot.com from September 2019 through January 2021 for about $150.
For more information, call Home Depot at 800-466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls.