Recall: Ukrop’s chicken salad may contain almonds

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is recalling more than 1,200 pounds of chicken salad because it may contain almonds, a known allergen that was not on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.
The ready-to-eat chicken salad was produced Aug. 26 that is subject to recall:
- 15-ounce round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20”
The salad has the establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.
The problem was discovered following a consumer complaint, the FSIS reported.There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).