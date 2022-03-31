RECALLS: Baby rattle poses choking hazard, alarm may fail to alert CO hazard

Universal Security Instruments smoke & CO alarm

Universal Security Instruments has recalled its combination photoelectric smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because it can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of CO, which poses a risk of CO poisoning or death. CO is an odorless, colorless, poisonous gas.

Consumers should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm but should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

The recall is for models MPC322S with a manufacture date of June 9, 2017, and MPC122S with a manufacture date of June 2, 2017.

Consumers can visit the Universal Security Instruments website or call 1-800-220-0046 for more information.

Soundboks Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion batteries

Soundboks is recalling Bluetooth speakers with lithium-ion batteries because the speaker battery can overheat, posting a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, remove the battery and contact the company to receive a new battery. Soundboks will provide free replacement lithium-ion batteries and a $100 credit toward purchases at Soundboks web shop, as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to federal and state regulations.

Soundboks has notified all known users, but for more information consumers can visit their website or call 1-866-761-9472.

Helix Metal Lockable Drug Chests

Maped Helix USA has recalled its metal lockable drug chests because the locking mechanism can fail.

The failed mechanism allows access to the contents inside the chest, which could pose a risk of poisoning.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests until repaired and should contact Maped Helix USA for a free consumer-installable repair kit.

For more information, visit the Maped Helix USA website, email contact@maped-helixusa.com or call 1-800-645-1421.