RECALLS: Frigidaire, Electrolux refrigerators, microwave bowl holders, Aflac ducks

Aflac plush promotional ducks

Components of the recalled Aflac promotional ducks made by Communicorp contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceeds the federal content standards.

Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled 6-inch plush ducks. For more information, visit www.communicorp.com/recall or call 800-642-3522.

Demdaco microwavable bowl holders

The bowl holder’s fabric can char after it is in the microwave for the suggested three minutes, which poses a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the bowl holders.

Return the bowl holder to the place of purchase or request free return shipping by contacting Demdaco at www.demdaco.com, by email at customercare@demdaco.com or 888-336-3226.

Girls pajamas sold at Target

The Cat & Jack brand “unicorn cozy” two-piece long-sleeved top and pant pajama set sold exclusively at Target and Target.com from October 2021 through March fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

The top is black with ivory unicorns and stars with the words “dream away” printed in metallic gold lettering. The bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and stars. About 120,000 pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes extra small through extra large.

Consumers should immediately take the pajamas away from children and return to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information, visit www.target.com or call 800-440-0680.