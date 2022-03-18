Recalls: Cap on gummies bottle might hurt you

Product recalls for this week include 3.74 million bottles of Airborne gummies due to an injury hazard, PhysiciansCare over-the-counter drugs without childproof packaging and DigitDots magnetic balls.
Airborne Gummies
Pressure buildup can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury risk, when Airborne gummies bottles are opened for the first time, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The voluntary recall is for 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne gummies in assorted fruit, orange and blueberry pomegranate flavors distributed between May 2020 and February 2022.
Consumers with an unopened bottle should not attempt to open it and should contact Reckitt through its website or 888-266-8003 to return the unopened bottle for a full refund. A postage-paid label will be provided.
Bottles that already have been opened are not subject to recall because any pressure buildup would have been released and it no longer presents an injury hazard. The gummies inside are safe to consume.
PhysiciansCare
The recalled PhysiciansCare OTC drugs were not in child resistant packaging, required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.
This recall involves the PhysiciansCare brand Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs. The products contain aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. They are packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250 and 500 tablets per box.
Consumers should store the recalled products out of reach of children. For information on how to return the product for a full refund, visit Acme United’s website or call 888-520-2199.
DigitDots
DigitDots magnet building set is under recall because when two or more of the high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can lead to perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death, the safety commission reported.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products. A refund will be provided once the product is received. Email recall@ilovedigitdots.com or visit the company’s website.
