Recalls: Newborn lounger, antigravity chairs, snorkels pose safety risk

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said commission Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

The best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Also, babies always should be placed to sleep on their backs, the commission said.

Kohl’s recalls Sonoma Goods for Life chairs

Kohl’s is recalling about 31,000 SONOMA Goods for Life brand ultimate oversized antigravity chairs because the chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.

Kohl’s has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries, according to the commission.

The chairs were sold for about $240 from January 2019 through June 2021 at Kohl’s stores nationwide and online.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to Kohl’s. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and those without a receipt will receive store credit. For more information, call Kohl’s at 1-855-564-5755 or visit www.kohls.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Snorkels sold at Costco post drowning hazard

About 76,000 Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels are under recall because the bottom purge valve can leak, allowing unexpected water entry and posting a possible drowning hazard.

Oceanic has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking. There also was one injury reported after a consumer tripped and suffered minor cuts when a snorkel leaked.

The snorkels sold for about $40 from February through July exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses and www.costco.com nationwide.

For more information, contact Huish Outdoors at 1-833-493-1029 or visit www.oceanicworldwide and click “Quality Alerts.”