Record number of high school students graduate with associate’s from Sinclair College

A record number of high school students from the Dayton area graduated this week with an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College through the state’s College Credit Plus program.
Fifty-three high school students earned an associate’s degree from Sinclair, a 12% increase from last year.. .
“Sinclair College is incredibly proud of these students and the dedicated staff of our School Partnerships Group who overcame enormous challenges during the pandemic to achieve tremendous success,” said Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair Community College in a statement. “The work of Sinclair’s CCP and Tech Prep programs and the partnerships with K-12 districts are vital to preparing students for in-demand jobs.”
Over 8,100 students enrolled in the program during the 2020-2021 school year, the highest number of students the program has seen. Students are offered a wide range of coursework in both career and technical fields for free.
“CCP provides students the incredible opportunity to earn college credit and/or degrees before graduating from high school at no cost to their families,” said Melissa Tolle, who heads the chief school partnerships office at Sinclair Community College, in a statement. “It’s a win-win for our region and families, helping students earn college credit, find a career path, and ultimately employers get a skilled workforce to fill in-demand jobs.”
Credit: Courtesy
The graduates are students from several area high schools with 13 graduating with a 4.0 and 13 earning a degree in Technical Studies in Electro-Mechanical Engineering.
“Motivation and love for learning are the best tools for success at college. My time as a CCP student at Sinclair provided me with many opportunities and experiences that I would have otherwise missed out on,” said Emma Blair, a Sinclair College CCP graduate.
Credits achieved through this program can be transferred to a four-year university and possibly shorten the number of years to achieve their bachelor’s degree.
“One of the benefits of being a CCP student is the time and money that you save as well as the awesome experiences and the chance to grow and really challenge yourself,” she said.