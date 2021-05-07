Record number of high school students graduate with associate’s from Sinclair College

“CCP provides students the incredible opportunity to earn college credit and/or degrees before graduating from high school at no cost to their families,” said Melissa Tolle, who heads the chief school partnerships office at Sinclair Community College, in a statement. “It’s a win-win for our region and families, helping students earn college credit, find a career path, and ultimately employers get a skilled workforce to fill in-demand jobs.”

Emma Blair, Sinclair College CCP graduate, will graduate with her associates degree this week. Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

The graduates are students from several area high schools with 13 graduating with a 4.0 and 13 earning a degree in Technical Studies in Electro-Mechanical Engineering.

“Motivation and love for learning are the best tools for success at college. My time as a CCP student at Sinclair provided me with many opportunities and experiences that I would have otherwise missed out on,” said Emma Blair, a Sinclair College CCP graduate.

Credits achieved through this program can be transferred to a four-year university and possibly shorten the number of years to achieve their bachelor’s degree.

“One of the benefits of being a CCP student is the time and money that you save as well as the awesome experiences and the chance to grow and really challenge yourself,” she said.