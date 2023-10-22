Regional premiere of ‘Shamelessly Gorgeous’ up next at Loft Theatre

The Human Race Theatre Company’s regional premiere of “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous” by Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage (”Flyin’ West,” “Blues for an Alabama Sky”) will be held Oct. 26-Nov. 12 at the Loft Theatre.

This heartfelt comedy addresses passing the torch from one generation to the next while embracing inherent risks and unknowns.

The synopsis: “After decades of self-imposed exile in Amsterdam, actress Anna Campbell and her manager Betty Sampson receive an invitation to remount their controversial performance piece ‘Naked Wilson.’ Uncertain of her reception, Anna auditions her possible replacement, an ambitious young performer whose experience is limited to the adult entertainment industry. These two women confront their differing world views with humor and grace — and still manage to find common ground.”

“I am delighted to share Ms. Cleage’s work with Dayton, particularly this play that makes space for a woman’s counterpoint to August Wilson’s famed ‘Century Cycle,’” said Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells, in a news release. “Beyond that, I love that she looks at legacy and what it means to pass on experience and knowledge to the next generation.”

Directed by Cincinnati-based Torie Wiggins, the fully local cast features Keisha Kemper as Anna Campbell, Kyndra Dyanne Jefferies as Betty Samson, Marva M.B. Williams-Parker as Kate Hughes, and Bryana Bentley as Precious “Pete” Watson.

Tickets are $20-$53. Also, two sections of $20 seats are available through the box office, and 10 rush seats priced at $10 are available 90 minutes before any performance. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at humanracetheatre.org.

For more information, including special nights in connection to the show, visit humanracetheatre.org. The Loft Theatre is located at 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

Credit: BECKIE CATES Credit: BECKIE CATES

Wright State presents regional collegiate premiere of ‘Kelly the Destroyer’

The regional collegiate premiere of Katie Kring and Rob Hartmann’s “Kelly the Destroyer vs The Springfield Cobras” will continue through Oct. 29 in Wright State University’s Herbst Theatre.

Directed by Jamie Cordes and inspired by true events, this sci-fi/pop-rock/comedy/thriller/musical is about standing out from the crowd and what it means to be human.

“‘Kelly the Destroyer vs The Springfield Cobras’ touches on the social pressures of high school,” said Cordes, in a news release. “Does one conform or be the person they are meant to be? And the tests! The standardized tests that can make or break a school system and the students taking them is the launching point of the story. I was excited to explore these topics with our actors that are not far removed from their own high school experiences of these pressures.”

Performances are 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, and 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets are $5-$15. For tickets or more information, call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance announces Dayton Ballet School Ensemble

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s Dayton Ballet School introduces the Dayton Ballet School Ensemble (DBSE), a high-level training program within the Dayton Ballet School. Formerly called DBII, DBSE offers aspiring young dancers interested in pursuing a professional dance career by providing access to world-renowned guest choreographers, increased performance opportunities, and artistic mentorship.

“My vision for Dayton Ballet School and its Dayton Ballet School Ensemble is to provide high quality and high-level training to dancers with an aspiration of pursuing dance as a professional career,” said Brandon Ragland, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director, in a news release. “The goal of DBSE is to provide level-appropriate performance opportunities for dancers of the Dayton Ballet School that can serve as a path to future careers in dance, choreography, arts administration or as a patron of the arts.”

Building off the success of the DBII Junior and Senior Companies, DBSE will serve as a more enhanced and expanded pre-professional program consisting of a Full Company Ensemble, Apprentice and Junior Ensemble. Co-directors Megan Forney and Gabrielle Sharp, alumnae of Dayton Ballet School and DBII, look forward to the opportunities DBSE brings their students.

“We have eagerly embraced Brandon’s vision for Dayton Ballet School,” said Forney and Sharp, “and look forward to guiding our students with the same spirit, optimism and momentum he brings to Dayton Ballet.”

An inaugural performance, titled “Momentum,” was held Oct. 8 at the Dayton Art Institute. For more information on Dayton Ballet School and DBSE, visit daytonballetschool.org.

Library exhibit features 101-year-old nursing care resident’s collaborative artwork

A collaborative art series featuring the talents of longtime Bethany Village resident Wally Willaman and his son-in-law Bill Franz, an amateur photographer, will be exhibited through Nov. 5 at the Dayton Metro Library, second-floor gallery, 215 E. Third St.

The exhibit, titled “A to Z,” features 26 original works of art that were created using digital photography collage. Each piece features a photograph that corresponds to a letter of the alphabet and is signed by both artists.

“Through this experience, our time together transitioned from difficult to fun. Without a doubt we were brought closer by this project,” says Franz, in a news release. “Our collaboration has also helped me to create better art, and I value my father-in-law’s unique perspective and artistic process.”

The “A to Z” series will travel to Ann Arbor in spring 2024 to be displayed with Michigan Medicine’s Gift of Art exhibition program.