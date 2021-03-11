Registration to open today for Dayton COVID vaccine clinics

Sign-ups for two coronavirus vaccine clinics in Dayton next week will open today at 8:30 a.m.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is having clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday next week at the Dayton Convention Center on East Fifth Street.
For each clinic, there are 1,800 appointments available via online registration and 600 by phone.
Register at https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information or call 937-225-6217.
Free parking will be available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Public Health also has appointments available for a Minority Outreach Clinic today at Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. Only phone registration is available for that clinic.
Anyone 50 and older or who works in law enforcement and corrections or funeral, child care or medical services or has a qualifying medical condition are eligible for the vaccine.