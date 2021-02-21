Renovated downtown Troy building from 1850s nearly complete

In addition to six studio apartments, the Coleman-Allen-Saidleman Building at 1 E. Main St., offers two, one-bedroom lofts with a view overlooking the Public Square. Two of the eight housing units are rented with some tenants moving in the first of March.

The interior renovations included plaster walls and hardwood floors. An elevator also was added.

The retail space will welcome back Grandpa Joe’s candy store to a larger home than it had before the renovations. A second retail tenant also will be secured.

The building is well-known as “the old David’s Shoes” building in recognition of a long-time business. The renovated exterior look was drawn from the building’s history including the use of its third floor during the Civil War as headquarters and armory for the 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry.

“The CAS building project is long awaited and we’re as anxious as everyone else to see the finished project,” said Patrick Titterington, Troy’s service and safety director.

“I think this has been a very positive public-private partnership that is successfully repurposing a key anchor to our downtown square. The addition of several residential living spaces and the renovations of first floor business space will add to the vitality of our historic downtown.”

The building was painted to respect the “uniform blue” color worn by the soldiers. Other elements of the building were highlighted with gold features, inspired by the details on the jackets worn by some soldiers. Windows and doorways were painted navy blue.

Funding partners for the project with Troy Community Works included Ohio Development Services Agency, City of Troy, Troy Reinvestment Fund, The Troy Foundation, First Financial Bank, Greenville National Bank and the Finance Fund. The project was secured through loans with Greenville National Bank and the Troy Reinvestment Fund, in addition to grant sources including Community Development Block Grant funds from the State of Ohio, and the Target of Opportunity Funds & Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds, facilitated by the City of Troy. The project also qualified for a State Historic Income Tax Credit.

A fundraiser featuring a tour to those interested in getting a look at the renovated building will be held Feb. 28. Tickets are $15. Details are on the Troy Community Works’ Facebook page or its website at www.troycommunity works. org.

TCW began in 2007 as a grassroots effort to strengthen the downtown commercial and residential neighborhoods. The nonprofit organization made up of entirely volunteers is dedicated to the long-term growth and livability of Troy through sustainable building and community development. TCW strives to create collaborative partnerships with civic, private and other community organizations/

TCW earlier successfully renovated the exterior and first floor commercial spaces at 221 E. Main St., known as the East Gate Building, through city, state and private supporters. As it looks to the future, the renovation of that building’s second floor will be approached, Shell said.

For more information about the Public Square building renovation, or any of TCW’s projects, visit www.troycommunityworks.org.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.