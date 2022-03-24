Representatives from Kettering Health, Clark County to join COVID update today

Last week, ODH began updating it’s COVID dashboards on a weekly basis as the virus continued to decline in the state. As of last Thursday, Ohio’s seven-day case total was 3,605, according to state health department.

Ohio is also reporting its fewest number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus since July. On Wednesday, there were 434 hospitalized with the virus statewide, with 10 in west central Ohio and 120 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

In the past 60 days the state’s seen a 92% drop in hospitalized COVID patients.