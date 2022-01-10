Restaurateurs who operated ‘underground’ eatery opening first brick-and-mortar location

A husband-and-wife duo who operated an underground eatery since 2014 are taking their cuisine to the masses.
Buenos Aires natives Jorge and Monica Fabregat plan to open La Embajada Argentinean Cuisine at 9486 Springboro Pike this March.
The 2,263-square-foot restaurant will offer dine-in and carry-out service offering Argentinean cuisine, with Spanish and Italian influence.
The Fabregats realized that once the La Embajada Underground established a loyal following, it was time to establish a brick-and mortar-location. They selected the Miami Twp. location, which is inside the Spring Valley Shoppes, for its visibility and marketplace access.
“We are very excited to introduce our flavorful recipes to the community,” Monica Fabregat said in a release. “Lunch or dinner at La Embajada is more than a meal, it’s an experience, and we look forward to sharing that with both existing and new customers.”
In addition to its regular business service, the Fabregats also will offer private party accommodations and will continue to operate their food truck for community and private party events.
For more information, visit La Embajada Underground’s Facebook page.
