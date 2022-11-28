dayton logo
Ride the bus in Dayton with Santa this season

1 hour ago

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he will be making special appearances aboard the Greater Dayton RTA holiday bus this season.

Santa will pass out candy canes to passengers, who can share their Christmas wishes with him.

  • Following is the schedule for St. Nick:
  • Friday, Dec. 2: Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 4: Route 14 – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6: Route 16 – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 8: Route 17 – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13: Route 4 – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17: Route 8 – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20: Route 14 ­– 4 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22: Route 16 – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24: Route 2 – 9:17 a.m. to 11:24 a.m.

The holiday bus will spread Christmas cheer through Dec. 31, and will run a different route each day. View the holiday bus schedule here.

The vintage Christmas design is a nod to RTA’s 50th anniversary. Inspired by two historic Christmas trolleys, it features a Christmas tree and Santa in his sleigh pulled by reindeer. The bus Inside is decorated for the holiday season and will play holiday music.

Throughout the holiday season, all routes will run a regular schedule seven days a week.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

