RiverScape ice rink closed due to unseasonably warm weather

The Dayton region had unusually warm weather over the Christmas holidays. Temperatures started warming early last week, with highs in the upper 40s from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. On Christmas Eve, the high was 56 degrees and on Christmas it reached 60.

Today highs are expected to be around 58 degrees, with temperatures dropping back into the 40s for the rest of the week.