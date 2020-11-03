Riverside objects to Oddbody’s liquor permit renewal

The city council passed a resolution to object to the liquor license and it will be filed with the Division of Liquor Control. The council objected only to the renewal. The Division of Liquor Control approves or denies the licenses.

“So, as far as the new permit, the State of Ohio is going to be dealing with that, but they advised us just to object to the renewal and if these are duplicates then that new permit, most likely, will be dismissed administratively by Liquor Control,” Burkholder said.

Several members of the city council noted that parties at Oddbody’s have spilled into the parking lot at the shopping center on Burkhart Road where the bar is located. Council also discussed reaching out to the bar’s landlord to let the company know about the poor use of space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some councilmembers said they received citizen complaints and the cops had been called to the bar on several occasions.

Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson said the police have gone to Oddbody’s a few times in 2020, but they are not able to cite people for not wearing masks. That’s the job of the local health department, he said.