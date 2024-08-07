Rolled ice cream shop opens tomorrow in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar neighborhood

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The grand opening will kick off at 3 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. During the event, all regular-sized ice cream will be $1 off and customers will have a chance to wine free ice cream for the month of August.

I Heart Ice Cream offers rolled ice cream with a variety of toppings. Favorites include the Oreo (a vanilla base with Oreos, whipped cream and chocolate syrup) or Berries & Cream (a vanilla base with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles). Smith’s favorite is the Reese W/A Spoon (a chocolate base with peanut butter, whipped cream, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and chocolate syrup).

The ice cream shop also offers boba, milkshakes, bubble waffle cones and Belgian waffles with a variety of toppings. Smith has plans to add a hot menu of hotdogs and brats once she feels they are established.

Explore Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

Smith was inspired to be in the ice cream industry thanks to her late-grandmother who owned and operated a fleet of ice cream trucks. She recalled riding in the ice cream truck with her grandmother and eating all of the ice cream.

It was during the pandemic when she decided to take a chance on opening a rolled ice cream truck. She then operated a spot in 2nd Street Market for nearly three years.

Her experience operating the food truck and being a vendor at 2nd Street Market has prepared her for her first storefront that she’s “beyond excited” to have.

I Heart Ice Cream will be open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Smith plans to continue operating her food truck for private events. For more information, visit ihearticecream.org or the ice cream shop’s Facebook (@TheIHeartIceCreamTruck) or Instagram (@ihearticecreamcart) pages.