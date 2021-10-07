Save-A-Lot grocery shuts down Linden Avenue store

Caption A sign posted outside of the Save A Lot on Linden Avenue says the store is closed. Eileen McClory / Dayton Daily News

The nearest grocery store to the Save A Lot, the Smithville Road Kroger, will be shut down after Kroger opens a new store at the old Kmart on Woodman Drive.

Amber Engle, who lives nearby and said she walks most places, said she frequently shopped at the Save A Lot on Linden Avenue. She would shop at the grocery store when she went to the thrift store nearby, Village Discount Outlet.

“I’ll just go in there, they’ve got cheaper stuff,” she said, referring to Save A Lot. “There is really no where around here to go that is cheaper.”

She said she can shop at the Kroger on Smithville Road, and frequently does, but when that Kroger closes, she’ll have to walk further.

Rhonda Cullianane said her daughter-in-law told her about the closing. Cullianane said she was able to take advantage of some of the closing sales. She said she shops at the Kroger on Smithville Road as well as Dorothy Lane Market and Aldi in Kettering.

Cullianane lives in South Park and said she’s worried for some of her neighbors who can’t get around easily having access to a grocery store. She ran into a neighbor in a motorized scooter on Wednesday and she asked him if he needed help getting groceries.

“He goes, ‘I really need to do this,’” Cullianane said. “I said, ‘I get it. But you have my phone number so call me if you ever want a ride.’”