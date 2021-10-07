Save-A-Lot grocery shuts down Linden Avenue store

The Save-A-Lot store on Linden Avenue is closed.
Sarah Griffin, a spokesman for Save A Lot, said the company takes the closure “very seriously.”
“We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously and regularly review our stores on a number of factors,” she said in a statement. “As part of this review, we made the difficult decision to close our Dayton store located on Linden Avenue on Oct. 2.”
She thanked customers and team members for their support and loyalty and said the corporation looks forward to serving customers at the six other Dayton-area stores, which are owned and operated independently.
She did not say what the factors were that led to the closure.
The nearest grocery store to the Save A Lot, the Smithville Road Kroger, will be shut down after Kroger opens a new store at the old Kmart on Woodman Drive.
Amber Engle, who lives nearby and said she walks most places, said she frequently shopped at the Save A Lot on Linden Avenue. She would shop at the grocery store when she went to the thrift store nearby, Village Discount Outlet.
“I’ll just go in there, they’ve got cheaper stuff,” she said, referring to Save A Lot. “There is really no where around here to go that is cheaper.”
She said she can shop at the Kroger on Smithville Road, and frequently does, but when that Kroger closes, she’ll have to walk further.
Rhonda Cullianane said her daughter-in-law told her about the closing. Cullianane said she was able to take advantage of some of the closing sales. She said she shops at the Kroger on Smithville Road as well as Dorothy Lane Market and Aldi in Kettering.
Cullianane lives in South Park and said she’s worried for some of her neighbors who can’t get around easily having access to a grocery store. She ran into a neighbor in a motorized scooter on Wednesday and she asked him if he needed help getting groceries.
“He goes, ‘I really need to do this,’” Cullianane said. “I said, ‘I get it. But you have my phone number so call me if you ever want a ride.’”