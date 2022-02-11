Hamburger icon
Say ‘Who dey!’ to RTA bus drivers for a free ride Super Bowl weekend

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
25 minutes ago

Cincinnati Bengals fans can get a free ride Super Bowl weekend when they greet RTA drivers by saying “Who dey!”

The offer is from Friday through Super Bowl Sunday.

ExploreSuper Bowl Sunday declared Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio

Bus drivers also will be able to show support for their team by wearing Bengals or Rams attire throughout the the weekend.

RTA’s administrative office at the corner of Third and Main streets in Dayton is lit in black and orange as another way to show their support for the Bengals.

RTA is currently hiring. For more information, or to apply, visit http://www.i-riderta.org/about-rta/careers.

ExploreDayton man has religiously backed Bengals Super Bowl dreams for decades

