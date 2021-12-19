Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Season of Giving: Local church, volunteers hand out hundreds of meals before Christmas

caption arrowCaption
Lead Pastor Caleb Roe of Dayton Vineyard Church discusses Christmas Dinner kits given out by his church Sunday.

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
19 hours ago

As Christmas music played Sunday, volunteers from a local church gave out hundreds of turkey dinner kits.

Caleb Roe, the lead pastor at Dayton Vineyard Church, said 350 meal kits were prepared with the hopes that they will help families enjoy the holiday.

“As a church, what we really aim to do is to love our neighbors just as Jesus taught us to and to love them well, which, the only way you can figure that out is if you are putting yourself in the position of your neighbors and trying to determine what they need and seeking to meet those needs,” Roe said.

“Hunger is a huge problem in our community and as a church, that’s just one of the needs that we meet,” he said.

caption arrowCaption
Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.

Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.
caption arrowCaption
Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.

The dinner kits came with a 16-pound turkey and all the sides that a recipient can prepare for Christmas. Cars lined around the church Sunday afternoon and about 100 volunteers hustled to the vehicles to give the food. Those waiting in line had to register before Sunday, and church staff said there was a waitlist on top of the 350 people who registered first.

ExploreWhere to tune in for all things holiday music in the Miami Valley

Volunteer Katie Wolford said she came out Sunday to help people.

“We always believe in just loving people and showing God’s love in a practical way and what better to give them a huge turkey with all the fixings, just what resembles a feast at home,” Wolford said. “Having a table set, to really have that abundance and just love others as well, I think it’s beautiful.”

She said while the holidays are a joyous time for many, others are in need and its important to her that they don’t feel alone.

“What I really love is that we offer prayer as well and some people may be in a hurry, but others really get to take the time so that we can truly just love on them and be there for them and let us pray for them,” Wolford said. “I know the holidays can be a really hard time for a lot of people whether they lost loved ones, they’re grieving, whatever that may look like, it’s a pause in the day on a Sunday afternoon to love on them.”

caption arrowCaption
Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.

Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.
caption arrowCaption
Volunteers at Dayton Vineyard Church gave away hundreds of Christmas dinner kits Sunday.

Roe said the church has had a mission for 25 years to make something that seemed impossible for local families possible and the people who signed up for the meals Sunday were from all over the Miami Valley region.

He said donations from the congregation and contributions from Dorothy Lane Market, Kroger and James Capital Alliance helped make the giveaway possible.

In Other News
1
Caravan of local first responders to spread holiday cheer during...
2
Early indications say white Christmas unlikely this year, but rain a...
3
More than 2M pounds of pork products recalled for possible listeria...
4
More than 10,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio
5
Daily cases surpass 10,000 as Ohio continues to add backlogged cases

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top