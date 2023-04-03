X

Security planned for Dayton GloRilla concert after deadly stampede in New York

Credit: AP

By , Staff Writer
59 minutes ago

The Dayton Convention Center wants to hire off-duty Dayton police officers to help with security and traffic control for an upcoming GloRilla concert on Saturday.

GloRilla, a Grammy-nominated Tennessee rapper, was one of the artists who performed at a show last month in Rochester, New York, where three people died after a stampede.

Billboard reports that three female concert-goers were fatally wounded and other attendees were injured when a large number of people surged to the exits after the show.

“Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire,” Billboard said.

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority proposes spending nearly $15,000 on off-duty police officers to help with security and traffic during Saturday’s event. The city commission is expected to vote on a service agreement with the authority on Wednesday.

GloRilla was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” That song also was Time magazine’s fourth best song of 2022.

