September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates

The stores include 900 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, 2657 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine, 430 Arlington Road in Brookville and 605 W. Main St. in New Lebanon, CVS said.

“All prescriptions are being seamlessly transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, ensuring uninterrupted patient service,” CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman Amy Thibault, said in an email to the Dayton Daily News. “We can accommodate 100% of colleagues impacted by these decisions, all of whom have been offered comparable roles at our other nearby locations.”

Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023

Casey’s General Store is planning to open another location in the Dayton area, with a ground-breaking anticipated for the spring or summer of 2023.

A company spokesperson confirmed the gas station and convenience store has plans to construct a new build at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek.

This is the same address as W.O. Wrights Pub & Grill. Dayton.com has reached out to the owner of W.O. Wrights and is waiting for a call back.

ALDI opens new grocery store in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall

ALDI has relocated an existing Montgomery County grocery store to a new spot near the Dayton Mall.

The new 26,658-square-foot store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. opened Thursday, replacing the 22,337-square-foot store at 203 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg that closed its doors on Wednesday.

The new ALDI is in the building that housed a Barnes & Noble bookstore for 25 years until its closing in February. Store operating hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily remain for the new store.

Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio

A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn.

Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an El Toro restaurant at 1388 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, east of Interstate 675 at the intersection with Trebein Road.

Council also voted for a measure to move forward with plans by Ultimate Shine car wash to build on adjoining property at 1360 E. Dayton Yellow Springs.

Dick’s Warehouse expected to open this week across from Dayton Mall

A store offering an assortment of apparel and footwear at “discounted” prices could open as early as this week in Miami Twp.

Dick’s Warehouse is set to debut Wednesday, tentatively, at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to a company representative. The new location will be located in a storefront that formerly housed Babies R Us.

There are 40 Dick’s Warehouse locations nationwide, including one in Cincinnati’s Kenwood neighborhood and another in Aurora, according to the DICK’s website, which touts deals of “up to 70% off thousands of styles” with “new styles arriving in-store weekly.”

Ramada owners say Xenia is making wrong move, but city moves toward hotel closure

XENIA — The city of Xenia plans to take possession of the local Ramada Inn this November, but hotel owners are arguing the move is bad for Xenia taxpayers and the community as a whole.

The city last week cited the hotel’s failure to renew their lease, years of delinquent lease payments, a history of fire code violations and property maintenance issues in terminating the lease, issues that hotel owners say are “not unusual,” according to a statement. Lawyers for AK Group Hotels said the city taking possession of the hotel is “negligent at best, and punitive.”

“The action they’re taking is certainly against not only the public’s, but the taxpayers’ best interest, because this burden will fall at the feet of the taxpayer and serves no real purpose,” said AK Group attorney Michael Hrabcak.

Why defense contractors are moving to downtown Dayton: ‘Dream big and do it here in Dayton’

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Beavercreek and Fairborn are no longer the sole local hot spots for defense and government services contractors.

In three years, downtown Dayton has proven to be an increasingly strong magnet for such companies, especially companies led by younger people.

The pull is particularly strong in downtown’s “Innovation District” near and around Day Air Ballpark. But it goes to the core downtown area, as well.

Jim Evans looking for expansion opportunities after selling dealership

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Auto dealer Jim Evans says he has no plans to sell more of his dealerships after selling the Evans Arena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership earlier this month.

In fact, he’s in acquisition mode, he said.

“It’s the only store that’s being sold,” Evans told the Dayton Daily News Tuesday.

He sold the Harrison Twp. auto store for $7.25 million to the Bowling Green, Ky.-based Martin Management Group, which has three other Dayton-area auto stores — Subaru of Dayton, Kia of Beavercreek and Kia of Dayton.

Urbana manufacturer gets grant as part of $42M expansion to add 46 jobs

The Ohio Rail Development Commission announced it has approved a $100,000 grant as part of a plan for a packaging company to expand its Urbana manufacturing facility.

ORBIS said that it plans to invest over $42 million into the Urbana facility, including $356,554 to expand the site’s rail infrastructure, which is part of the Indiana & Ohio Railway system owned by the West Central Ohio Port Authority.

The proposed expansion includes rehabilitating a rail siding that hasn’t seen rail traffic for “many years,” according to a release, as well as adding on about 50,000 square feet of space to house eight large injection machines.

