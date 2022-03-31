dayton logo
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open first Dayton-area restaurant

Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

A chicken restaurant co-owned by a former professional basketball player is opening its first Ohio location in one of the Dayton area’s most popular mixed-use shopping centers.

Big Chicken is set to open at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, offers crispy chicken sandwiches, sliders, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, salads and “sidekick” side dishes, including signature dish Lucille’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

Big Chicken also offers ice cream shakes, soft serve cones, ice cream sandwiches, plus boozy and non-alcoholic beverages.

It will replace another chicken restaurant, Mike’s Nashville Hot, which closed in December with no notice after five years in business.

Big Chicken offers locations in Glendale, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, plus locations inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and UBS Arena is Elmont, New York.

The restaurant chain recently signed a lease for the new location, its first for not just Ohio, but the entire Midwest. Austin Landing officials said today that they are hoping the new restaurant will open no later than the end of June.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by JRS Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company.

