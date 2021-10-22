Sheep run amok in Dayton neighborhood

However, Boddie said she does not want the sheep harmed, or for any people to get hurt, either.

“We want people to know yes there’s sheep running around, be cautious but we want the sheep gone,” she said. “We just want the sheep out of the neighborhood and to a safe place.”

Caption MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Among places she called was the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. She was told they don’t do anything unless it was a farm animal.

“Isn’t a sheep a farm animal?” Boddie said.

But the ARC said it wouldn’t take the animal, Boddie said.

Her next idea was to call Dayton commissioners and candidates, which she said led Dayton police, Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and sheriff’s deputies to respond Friday in an effort to capture the sheep.

It is not clear where the sheep came from.