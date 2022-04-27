Sheetz to open approximately 20 new stores in Dayton area

Major gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz will expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.
Sheetz officials said the company aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024. They said the local stores will offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items around the clock.
Company representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the exact location or format of the stores.
“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” company CEO and President Travis Sheetz said in a release. “Built on the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer and neighbor that is actively involved in the Dayton community.”
Sheetz operates 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. In April 2021, Sheetz officially opened its first store in the Columbus market.
All locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 people. The company was ranked 33rd on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which was released earlier this month.
About the Author