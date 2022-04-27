dayton logo
X

Sheetz to open approximately 20 new stores in Dayton area

Major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz will expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Sheetz said it aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz will expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years. Sheetz said it aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Major gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz will expand into western Ohio by opening approximately 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.

Sheetz officials said the company aims to open its first Dayton store in 2024. They said the local stores will offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items around the clock.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the exact location or format of the stores.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Ohio and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Dayton,” company CEO and President Travis Sheetz said in a release. “Built on the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer and neighbor that is actively involved in the Dayton community.”

ExploreGolden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering plans to reopen this summer

Sheetz operates 56 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 across its six-state footprint, which includes Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. In April 2021, Sheetz officially opened its first store in the Columbus market.

All locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 people. The company was ranked 33rd on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which was released earlier this month.

ExploreShaq’s Big Chicken to open first Dayton-area restaurant

In Other News
1
D-Day C-47s land at Air Force Museum in spectacular display
2
Why French bulldogs are so popular
3
Lego fan convention coming to Dayton in August
4
Kettering OKs more money for Rosewood Arts Centre as costs jump
5
Pop duo including local grad performs in American Song Contest...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top