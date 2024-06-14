Sheetz to open Tuesday in Huber Heights; goes from 0 to 7 stores in 10 months

Sheetz is new to the Dayton region, but its stores are now popping up everywhere. In April 2022, the company announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span.

The first Sheetz in the greater Dayton area was the Huber Heights store at 7550 Old Troy Pike, which opened in August 2023. Stores have opened within the last year in Springfield (September 2023), Vandalia (February), Fairborn (March), plus Springboro and Beavercreek (both in April).

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Elsewhere in the region, Sheetz stores are under construction in Franklin and Washington Twp. as well as a second Beavercreek store, all of which are pointing toward late-summer or early fall openings.

Plans for Sheetz stores in Centerville and Kettering were rejected by city officials there last fall, although the business has sued Centerville over that city’s decision.

Founded in 1952, Sheetz is a combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain that sells sandwiches and salads that are ordered through touch-screen terminals. The company operates more than 700 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Customers who attend Tuesday’s grand opening on Brandt Pike are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive one Sheetz-branded thermal bag while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.

Sheetz said it will mark the grand opening of its second Huber Heights location with a pair of $2,500 donations, to the Special Olympics of Ohio, and to The Foodbank, Inc.