Sheriff’s office mourns retired K9 Ace

Retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s K9 Ace dies last week just shy of his 14th birthday.
The German shepherd, who would have turned 14 on Sunday, served with his partner, deputy Gerald Bemis, from September 2008 to April 2016.
During his law enforcement career, Ace had five apprehensions, found one lost child, located 20 handgun, found more than $650,000 cash and more than $1.2 million worth of illegal drugs, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.
“K9 Ace will be deeply missed by all of us here at MCSO,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Thursday, March 11, 2021