SICSA to operate free pet clinic for veterans on Veterans Day

The clinic is by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis, SICSA said, and veterans can schedule online at the SICSA website by 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Veterans attending should be ready to provide their DD214 at the appointment.

Explore Centerville aims to create outdoor drinking area

SICSA President and CEO Nora Vondrell said that they know the positive effects animals have on their owners, adding that studies show pets increase socialization and physical activity and decrease depression and anxiety.