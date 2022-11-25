Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut next month

She said opening a salon in Miamisburg appealed to her because she spent many of her teenage years shopping and dining in the area. In addition, the city is close to home. “Getting on the highway and driving 10 minutes was better than 45 to Cincinnati or almost an hour-and-a-half to Columbus,” she said.

Finding a storefront on Heincke Road north of Kroger was “great” because the area offers high visibility and “a lot of traffic,” Evans said.

“It’s around a lot of surrounding neighborhoods, so families can come visit,” she said. “(Plus), I really like how it wasn’t difficult for a new business owner to have some credibility.”

Explore New car dealership approved for former Dayton Mall cinema location

Evans said while attending Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, she would do her lashes and her hair and “get compliments left and right.”

After graduating, she attended University of Dayton for a year and was undecided in her major. Scrolling through social media one day, she happened upon a Stivers School for the Arts graduate who was hosting a class for lash extensions.

“I was like ‘Going into college as a first-generation college student, I need a way to supplement my income’ ... so I decided to pursue the beauty industry,” she said. That’s when she launched a business of her own: Lasht by Simplicity.

“I just thought that I could make others feel better in doing that.”