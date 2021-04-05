X

Sinclair Community College to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies

Sinclair Community College levy
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Sinclair Community College will celebrate graduates in two in-person commencement ceremonies on May 6 at University of Dayton Arena.

The ceremonies will allow about 500 students with up to four guests per graduate.

Graduates and their guests are required to follow safety guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Extensive cleaning and disinfecting will take place between the two ceremonies.

The following ceremonies are planned:

Ceremony 1:

  • Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.) at University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
  • Divisions: Business and Public Services, Liberal Arts, Communications and Social Sciences

Ceremony 2:

  • Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m.) at University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
  • Divisions: Health Sciences, Science, Math and Engineering
Free electronic tickets will be required for graduates and their guests. Graduates must register to attend and will be notified regarding the ticket reservation process.

Sinclair will release more information as commencement approaches. Information is also available at https://www.sinclair.edu/commencement.

Commencement plans are subject to change based on the coronavirus pandemic and public health recommendations.

