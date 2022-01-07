Sinclair to award students more grants with federal funds

DAYTON - Sinclair Community College will award an additional $8.5 million in federal funds to students during the spring term.
Sinclair is using the fourth installment of the federal funds it is receiving from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to assist students.
Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
Since March of 2020, Sinclair has provided more than $16.5 million in HEERF funding to approximately 15,000 students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Sinclair has distributed more than 1,000 laptops and other equipment to assist students.
The semester begins on Jan. 10.
“Sinclair College remains committed to providing the resources our students need to achieve their education and career goals,” said Scott Markland, senior vice president for Student Development. “Many of our students continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sinclair’s expanded financial aid efforts are designed keep students on a path to success.”
Sinclair has also expanded its counseling services, added a full-time social worker and offers a free mental health app. The college added a food pantry, expanded childcare, has a mobile grocery and health clinic. The college offers financial counseling, legal assistance and medical advocacy services.
