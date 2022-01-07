Sinclair to award students more grants with federal funds

“Sinclair College remains committed to providing the resources our students need to achieve their education and career goals,” said Scott Markland, senior vice president for Student Development. “Many of our students continue to face financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sinclair’s expanded financial aid efforts are designed keep students on a path to success.”

Sinclair has also expanded its counseling services, added a full-time social worker and offers a free mental health app. The college added a food pantry, expanded childcare, has a mobile grocery and health clinic. The college offers financial counseling, legal assistance and medical advocacy services.