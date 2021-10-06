Small town charm keeps people coming to the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

“Locals and out of towners love to come here for the weekend,” Miller said.

The festival stretches over a mile along Main Street and off on some side streets in downtown Waynesville. Miller said the festival features more than 400 juried arts and crafts booths and craft vendors from 26 states. She believes the artisans and craftsmen also are a reason that attracts visitors.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival serves as a major fundraiser for the community’s nonprofit social and service clubs, youth and sports organizations, churches, school athletics and other local and civic groups that rely on this income each year, she said.

Miller said more than 11,000 pounds of Franks Sauerkraut has been ordered and that 30 specialty food booths operated by the area’s nonprofit organizations will be ready to serve up sauerkraut dishes and treats. The event also features continuous free entertainment on the Central Stage at North and Main streets.

The event is free and there is a shuttle bus service from Waynesville High School to the festival.

“It’s amazing to watch people interact and come together at the festival. We welcome guests and we bond the community,” Miller said.

Village Manager Gary Copeland, who also serves as the village’s police chief, said he’s expecting a large crowd this weekend for the festival. In addition to the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Harveysburg and the Hill Climb in Oregonia will also bring visitors to the immediate area and into Waynesville.

Copeland said the festival and their sponsors cover most of the costs of putting on the festival and does not burden village taxpayers.

“It’s a really good festival,” Copeland said. “It’s good for the merchants and its good for the community organizations.”

Scott Hutchison of the Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau said last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 as well as cancellations of the Ohio Renaissance Festival and Kings Island’s Halloween Hunt, hurt the 2020 travel season in bringing visitors to the county.

Hutchinson said he’s hoping of those fall events do well to recover from the 2020 cancellations.

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

Where: Main Street in downtown Waynesville

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com.