Snow total nearly half of normal in Dayton this winter

Explore February top 10 wettest on record

It wasn’t exactly a dry winter for Dayton though. On Feb. 3, a daily record of 6 inches of snow was reported at the Dayton International Airport, according to NWS. The previous record of 3.4 inches was set in 2000.

February itself was one of the top 10 wettest on record for Dayton, setting three daily rainfall records. With 5.57 inches of precipitation recorded, it was the sixth wettest February in Dayton. The record was set with 6.77 inches in 1909, according to NWS.