Sobriety checkpoints to take place in Dayton tonight

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate two sobriety checkpoints in Dayton tonight.
The checkpoints will be from 7 p.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Saturday and will start at 2200 N. James H. McGee Blvd. and then will be at Gettysburg Avenue at Kings Highway.
Dayton police and other law enforcement officers on the task force will provide operational support. The checkpoints aim to deter and arrest impaired drivers.
In the last three years Dayton has reported 54 deadly alcohol- or drug-related crashes, according to police.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to March 15, 2021, there have been 1,571 alcohol- and 691 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, with 162 being fatal.