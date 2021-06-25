Sobriety checkpoints to take place in Dayton tonight

The Combined OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is operating two sobriety checkpoints in Dayton tonight.
The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. near West Third Street and North Gettysburg Avenue and then at West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard.
Dayton police and task force members will be checking for alcohol and drug impairment.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to June 1, there were 1,693 alcohol-related and 745 drug-related crashes in Montgomery County, according to data from Dayton police and the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Of those crashes, 173 were fatalities and 61 were in Dayton.
During that same time period, there were 60 OVI arrests within a one-mile radius of the OVI checkpoints.