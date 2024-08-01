Speakeasy Yoga in Dayton: ‘Everyone needs something a little bit different’

This was my second time ever doing any sort of yoga class, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. At Speakeasy, the style is a strong vinyasa flow.

“We teach in a very strategic, thoughtful way to make sure people are taken care of well,” Reynolds said. “We teach in a functional way that gives our clients an opportunity to explore where their ranges of motion are.”

The first half of the class we did longer holds, allowing me to explore my mobility and focus on my balance. I was surprised by how many poses I could actually do.

“When you’re trying to figure out how to get into a posture or staying in a posture it can be harder for your mind to wonder off to your to do list,” Reynolds said. “It gives people an opportunity to take mental inventory and maybe leave a little bit more clear than they walked in.”

The best part of the classes at Speakeasy Yoga is that you can always choose to opt out of something, modify it or experiment to find a way that works for you.

During the class, Reynolds was giving us options. She was also watching and teaching indirectly. She said that she might focus on someone for a couple of breaths or transitions and teach towards them without being obvious because someone else in the class will most likely benefit from those same cues.

The class that I took was heated, which made me sweat more and get more heart rate going. Not all classes are heated.

Breathwork is another aspect of yoga that is used to cultivate mindfulness. The breathwork in strong vinyasa gives depth and texture that helps keep people calm while they’re going through something challenging, Reynolds said.

Reynolds fell in love with yoga after taking a six-week summer quarter class at Wright State when she was 21.

“I think it gave me an opportunity to slow down and calm down in a way that I hadn’t yet experienced from all the other workouts I was doing,” Reynolds said.

She ended up meeting her husband at one of the first studios she taught at in the Oregon District. In 2012, they started traveling the country teaching “Go with the Flow” yoga classes that had a music aspect. In four years, they taught at around 250 studios.

They took their experiences and the design, flow and vibe of the other studios to create a space that they thought people would love.

When you walk into the studio, it makes you feel like home. The front area is designed similar to a living room and the yoga studio has large windows creating openness. Their goal is to foster a strong sense of community and create a friendly, welcoming nature.

Speakeasy Yoga offers 35 to 40 classes a week with most popular times being Saturday and Sunday mornings or weekday evenings. Clients range from high school to mid 70s.

“Everyone needs something a little bit different, but they can all benefit from the same thing,” Reynolds said.

For those trying yoga for the first time, Reynolds recommends coming to a Simple (a foundational class) or Long, Slow + Deep class without heat. Other classes offered include:

Strong (building on to your vinyasa yoga foundations with a heightened emphasis on breath, movement, intelligent sequencing, and posture variations)

Long, Slow + Deep (a slow flow into a deep stretch)

Yin (a slow practice with fewer postures and longer holds)

Barre (a low-impact, high-intensity workout that combines elements of ballet, pilates, and yoga)

To drop-in to a class it’s $15-$19 with military, student and first responder discounts available. The studio also offers a $49 unlimited 30-day pass for those that are new. The best way to sign up is online at speakeasydayton.com.

Doors to the studio will unlock 15 minutes before class. It’s encouraged to bring a mat, water bottle and open mind. If you don’t have a mat, you can rent one for a small fee.

“Anyone whose looking for a way to just feel more connected to themselves, to community, to create more of that inner peace, they just need to give it a shot,” Reynolds said.

