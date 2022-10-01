Spotlighting Dayton musician’s instrumental power ballads

Musical connection: “These songs came out when I was in the Army so they, sort of, were the soundtrack of that time in my life. I have vivid memories of being on the bus approaching basic training and they played Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” as we entered the gates. “The Flame” by Cheap Trick was out on my first leave and I was reunited with my girlfriend back home at the time. “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn” came out a week after she broke up with me. In the pre-digital era, those songs were on the radio constantly. You always heard them. Being in a highly emotional state at those times demonstrates the impact music can have on you.”

Honoring the source: “Despite all the ‘cheesy-ness’ of some of these songs and all the clownish antics of some of the performers, when I was breaking it down and giving it a good listen, I realized there were some really talented and skilled players. I always approach the songs and artists whose songs I record with the utmost respect. My respect for these guys definitely grew while working on this one.”